Redmi is entering the Smart TV market; Redmi TV gets 3C certified

With the increase in demand for Smart TVs, many smartphone makers and entering the Smart TV segment. While Huawei, OnePlus, and Honor have already confirmed that they are working on their own smart TV, Redmi is likely to join them soon.

Redmi, which split from its parent company Xiaomi earlier this year to work independently, recently teased their entry into the TV segment through a post on Weibo. Now, a new product named “Redmi TV” carrying a model number L70M5-RA has been certified by Chinese authority 3C.

While the company is yet to make an official announcement about entering the TV segment, the 3C listing nearly confirms that the arrival of the first TV from the Redmi brand is drawing near.

The Redmi TV 3C listing indicates that it could be a massive 70-inch TV. Redmi is known for selling for its products with budget-friendly price tags. Hence, the L70M5-RA Smart TV from Redmi could be arriving as the cheapest 70-inch 4K UHD resolution supporting TV.

It is also being speculated that Redmi has another smart TV in works with model number L40M5-FA. It could be 40-inch TV and it may launch alongside its 70-inch sibling. Since the TV has already acquired 3C certification, its arrival could be a few weeks away.

This is quite interesting that Redmi is entering the TV segment. It’s parent company Xiaomi is already selling Smart TVs and claims to have become the leading Smart TV brand in India. It will be interesting to see how it differentiates between products from Xiaomi and Redmi.