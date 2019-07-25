Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G press renders surface online showcasing its design

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation Galaxy Note-series flagship smartphones. The South Korean giant has already announced a launch event for the same on 7th August.

Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, press renders of the upcoming Note-series 5G smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G have leaked online, giving us a look at the phone’s design. It also confirms that the phone will be available via Verizon in the US.

The images show that the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will come with the triple rear camera setup, with the ToF sensor which is present in the standard Galaxy Note 10+. The phone has a punch-hole display at the top-center of the display for the front-facing camera.

Rumors indicate that the Galaxy Note10 will feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and will be powered by Exynos 9825 SoC in most markets and Snapdragon 855 Plus in the US, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the camera, it will come with a 12 MP Dual Pixel (f/ 1.5-f/ 2.4) + 16 MP Ultra Wide f/2.2 + 12 MP Telephoto (for 2x Optical Zoom) f/2.1 cameras. On the front side, it’ll have a 10 MP snapper. The phone will be powered by a 3600 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, 20W wireless charging, and 15W charge share support.

The Plus variant, on the other hand, will have a 6.8-inch display, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It will also have an additional ToF sensor along with the triple rear cameras, a bigger 4300 mAh battery with support for the same features as the standard model.

We’ll know everything about the Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones in a couple of weeks when the company officially launches the devices on 7th August.

