Samsung Galaxy Fold confirmed to get launched in September

After months of waiting, Samsung has confirmed that its first foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Fold, will be launched in September. The South Korean giant said that it has made some crucial changes to the design flaws.

Samsung announced that the Galaxy Fold will be officially released in September. It has retained the original price of $1,980 and the exact launch date of the phone will soon be announced.

The company also said that the device was put through ‘rigorous tests’ to validate new design changes. In an official release, the company explains the key changes made to the phone’s design.

The top layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it’s an integral part of the phone. It now has additional reinforcements to better protect if from external particles. Also, the top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

The company also added that additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. Further, the space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Samsung had announced its first foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Fold in February. It was originally supposed to release to the public on April 26th in select major markets, including the US, China, and South Korea. But after reviewers complained about the phone’s display getting damaged after just one or two days of usage, the launch was postponed.