Pete Lau says OnePlus 7T series has 23% faster charging speed

At its launch event on 26th September in India, China-based OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 7T series smartphones as well as the OnePlus TV. As the launch is nearing, the company has been sharing more and more details about the devices.

In the latest development, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the OnePlus 7T series will have 23 percent faster charging speed compared to its predecessor, thanks to the Warp Charge 30T. He also added that the feature wasn’t rolled out with the OP7 series because they needed time to ‘refine and iterate’ to make it up to the mark.

Pete Lau told TechRadar: “We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage. You can charge the phone at 23 percent faster speeds, even while using the device. We’re not going to introduce something for the sake of being first. We took time to refine and iterate, continuously testing until we were able to achieve something we were proud to provide to our fans.”

While the smartphones are getting 30W fast charging support, if you are among those who were hoping for wireless charging support, well then you’ll have to wait more. Lau has also revealed that this new phones won’t have wireless charging support because the company doesn’t think the technology is speedy enough.

This is rather disappointing given that OnePlus smartphones are transitioning from “flagship killer” to flagship devices and with premium pricing, the company should include premium features like wireless charging that most premium flagships offer.

The company has so far confirmed that the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, along with 8 GB RAM. To know its pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to take place.

Source