Oppo Reno Ace smartphone to launch on 10th October

After launching the Oppo Reno2 series smartphones in India last month, the company launched the Reno2 lineup in its home country China on 10th September. At that time, Oppo had teased the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace smartphone.

At that time, the company had revealed that the Reno Ace will get launched in October but had not revealed the exact launch date. But now, it has been confirmed that the Oppo Reno Ace will get launched in China on 10th October.

The launch poster shared by the company on Weibo confirms that it is equipped with 64W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology. Last week, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen had said that the company will begin the mass production of its 65W fast charging technology in the next month.

The phone is also rumored to house a display that offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. However, other details about the phone’s specs are currently under the wraps.

An upcoming 5G phone with model number PCKM70 was spotted on TENAA earlier this month which seems quite similar to the Reno2 phone. In fact, it appears like the Snapdragon 855+ edition of the Reno2 with 5G support. It remains to be seen if the same phone will be made official as Reno Ace.

