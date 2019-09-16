Motorola

Moto E6s with 6.1-inch HD+ display, Helio P22 SoC, 4 GB RAM and dual cameras launched in India

By Jeet

As expected, Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market under its E-series of devices. The company has today finally took the wraps off Moto E6s smartphone in India.

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch HD+ display which comes with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Moto-E6-Plus

It comes packed with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

Coming to the camera setup, there’s are two camera sensors on the back — a 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the connectivity options, the phone supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and microUSB port. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 3000 mAh removable battery with 10W charging support.

The Moto E6s smartphone is being offered in two color options — Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry. Priced at ₹7,999, the smartphone will go on sale in India from 23rd September exclusively via Flipkart.

Moto E6s Specifications

  • CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.1-inch u-notch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 80% screen-to-body ratio
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: up to 512 GB
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and microUSB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry
  • Battery: 3000 mAh removable battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India

  • Price: ₹7,999
  • Availability: From 23rd September from Flipkart