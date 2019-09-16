Motorola Smart TV lineup goes official in India; price starts at ₹13,999

Along with the Moto E6s smartphone in the Indian market, Motorola has also launched a new category for the first time in the Indian market — Smart TVs. The company has launched its blazeX lineup of smart TVs in India that will go on later this month.

The Motorola Smart TVs comes featuring IPS Super Bright display panel with up to 4K Ultra-HD (UHD) resolution and it features minimal bezels around the corner. The TV is loaded with MEMC technology which removes latency during scene shift, offering a smoother viewing experience.

It comes with autotune X display technology, which the company claims offers 1.07 billion colors along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, 117-degree viewing angle and more. It is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor along with a Mali 450 GPU, 2.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Bluetooth-enabled joystick gamepad also comes bundled with the Smart TV for gaming. The company is offering front-firing in-built soundbar, known amphlsoundX. It packs a 30W speaker and comes with DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio.

The Motorola Smart TV comes running Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and also supports Google Assistant and Google Play Store, among others.

The Smart TVs come in six variants based on the display size, which includes 32-inch HD, 43-inch FHD, 43-inch with UHD display, 50-inch UHD, 55-inch UHD, and 63-inch UHD, with price ranging from ₹13,999 to ₹63,999. It will go on sale in India from 29th September from Flipkart.

Motorola Smart TV Pricing and Availability in India