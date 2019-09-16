Other StuffMotorola

Motorola Smart TV lineup goes official in India; price starts at ₹13,999

By Jeet

Along with the Moto E6s smartphone in the Indian market, Motorola has also launched a new category for the first time in the Indian market — Smart TVs. The company has launched its blazeX lineup of smart TVs in India that will go on later this month.

Motorola-Smart-TV-e1568620288338

The Motorola Smart TVs comes featuring IPS Super Bright display panel with up to 4K Ultra-HD (UHD) resolution and it features minimal bezels around the corner. The TV is loaded with MEMC technology which removes latency during scene shift, offering a smoother viewing experience.

It comes with autotune X display technology, which the company claims offers 1.07 billion colors along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, 117-degree viewing angle and more. It is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor along with a Mali 450 GPU, 2.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Bluetooth-enabled joystick gamepad also comes bundled with the Smart TV for gaming. The company is offering front-firing in-built soundbar, known amphlsoundX. It packs a 30W speaker and comes with DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio.

The Motorola Smart TV comes running Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and also supports Google Assistant and Google Play Store, among others.

Motorola-Smart-TV-Pricing-e1568620327897

The Smart TVs come in six variants based on the display size, which includes 32-inch HD, 43-inch FHD, 43-inch with UHD display, 50-inch UHD, 55-inch UHD, and 63-inch UHD, with price ranging from ₹13,999 to ₹63,999. It will go on sale in India from 29th September from Flipkart.

Motorola Smart TV Pricing and Availability in India

  • 32-inch HDR: ₹13,999
  • 43-inch FHD: ₹24,999
  • 43-inch UHD: ₹29,999
  • 50-inch UHD: ₹33,999
  • 55-inch UHD: ₹39,999
  • 63-inch UHD: ₹64,999
  • Availability: From 29th September exclusively via Flipkart