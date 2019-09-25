Tecno has today launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market — Tecno Spark 4. Looking at its specs and pricing, it seems that the phone will be up against the likes of Redmi 8A and Realme C2 among others.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 450nits brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM.

The 3 GB RAM model packs 32 GB storage while the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the storage capacity of the phone up to 128 GB.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a third low-light camera sensor. It also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device supports Face Unlock and has a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, Dual VoLTE, and USB OTG. It runs Android Pie-based HiOS 5 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Techno Spark 4 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3 GB RAM model while the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The 3 GB RAM model comes in Vacation Blue and Royal Purple while the other model is offered in Bay Blue and Majestic Purple colors. It is now available for purchase through offline stores.

Tecno Spark 4 Specifications

