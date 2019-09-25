Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 announced with up to 14 hours of battery life

With true wireless earphones market getting heated, more and more companies are launching their own versions. Xiaomi already has a couple of models in the market and has now launched yet another TWS earphones — Mi AirDots Pro 2.

The newly announced Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 comes in White color and is priced at 399 Yuan, which roughly converts to Rs 3,980. As for its availability, it will go on sale in the company’s home country China from 27th September.

The Mi AirDots Pro 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDHC Hi-Res audio codec which is low-latency and high-definition audio codecs. It also has touch controls in the earphones that enables you to control volume as well as change tracks.

The earphones come with 14.2 mm drivers for better audio output. It automatically connects with the phone running MIUI when you open the case and pick up the earphones. It also supports various features like smart voice control and dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation technology (ENC).

Also, it comes with an infrared sensor that helps users pause music tracks automatically when they remove them. It features semi in-ear design to fit in the ear canal which doesn’t let it fall off easily. Xiaomi claims that they offer up to 4 hours of playback and with charging case, it will offer up to 14 hours. There’s also a USB Type-C charging for the case that takes 1 hour to get fully charged.