Samsung Galaxy M30 gets 3 GB RAM variant in India for Rs 9,999

Earlier this year, in February, Samsung launched the Galaxy M30 smartphone and a week ago, the company launched its updated variant — Galaxy M30s. Today, the company has introduced a new variant of the original model.

Samsung Galaxy M30 is now available in a 3 GB RAM model. Prior to this launch, the phone came in two variants — 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. As for the pricing, this new Galaxy M30 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model costs Rs 9,999 and will go on sale from 29th September during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Additionally, the company has also announced that the 4 GB RAM model of the smartphone will be getting a discount, after which the phone will be available for Rs 11,999 instead of its selling current price of Rs 13,999.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by 1.8GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13 MP main sensor, 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Specifications