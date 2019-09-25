Xiaomi is on a launching spree and after announcing a few products in its home market yesterday, the company has today launched a new budget smartphone in India — Xiaomi Redmi 8A. As the name suggests, it is a successor of the Redmi 7A launched a few months ago in July.

The newly launched Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.

The smartphone comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB.

As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a Sony IMX363 12-megapixel rear camera. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A with 2 GB RAM is priced at ₹6,499 while the other model with 3 GB RAM costs ₹6,999. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red color and will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com from 29th September.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 505 GPU

Adreno 505 GPU RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, Dual PD auto focus

12 MP with LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, Dual PD auto focus Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack Other: P2i nano-coating for the splash resistance

P2i nano-coating for the splash resistance Colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red

Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability