Xiaomi announces its new Mi Full Screen TV Pro lineup in China

At its launch event in China, along with the Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi MIX Alpha, and MIUI 11, Xiaomi also announced its Mi Full Screen TV Pro lineup which comes in three variants based on display size — 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro comes with narrow bezel and offers up to 97 percent screen-to-body ratio, aluminum alloy frame, metal base, as well as 3D kevlar back design. Thanks to the 9th generation processing engine, the TV also comes with support for 8K video playback.

The company has revealed that the devices are powered by a new Amologic 12nm T972 chip that is jointly developed by Xiaomi and Amlogic. It has quad-core A55 processor architecture with up to 1.9 GHz clock speed that promises 63 percent better performance and up to 55 percent improved power efficiency.

It also comes with AIOT smart interconnection that can receive information from IoT devices, display IT devices’ status, remotely control IoT devices and also supports voice control. All three TVs run the company’s own Patchwall AI and come with built-in XiaoAI Ai Assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro Details

43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display with 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR 10

Supports up to 8K video playback, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

1.9 GHz Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 T972 12nm processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage

PatchWall UI based on Android TV

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, and Ethernet port

2 x 8w Stereo speakers

DTS audio and Dolby Audio

Pricing and Availability