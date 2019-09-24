Xiaomi, in addition to the Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone, also took the wraps off another device — Mi MIX Alpha. This is a concept smartphone which comes with an innovative Surround Screen or a wraparound display with a screen-to-body ratio of more than 180.6 percent. The smartphone is also the world’s first to come with 108 MP camera smartphone.

The top and bottom frame of the Mi MIX Alpha is built using the aerospace-grade titanium alloy. On the back side, the smartphone has an entire protective cover for the camera area uses a single piece of sapphire glass, embedded in ceramic.

Like many high screen-to-body ratio smartphones launched recently, this one too ditches the physical side buttons and is instead using the pressure-sensitive sides and leverage a linear motor to simulate the touch of real buttons. It also comes with an anti-false-touch technology that deactivates the non-active area, allowing dynamic allocation of touch commands.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone has 108 MP 1/1.33-inch Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor that uses Tetracell technology allowing the sensor to imitate big-pixel sensors, producing brighter 27 MP images and supports four-in-one Super Pixel to produce large 1.6μm pixels under low-light conditions.

Along with the main camera sensor, the phone also comes with a 20 MP ultra wide-angle camera which supports 1.5 cm super macro and a 12 MP telephoto camera that supports 2x optical zoom and Dual PD focus. On the front side, there’s no camera sensor because the main camera setup can take selfies.

Now, coming to the internals, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset along with Qualcomm X50 modem for 5G support. It comes with 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 512 GB UFS 3.0 storage. The device is powered by a 4050 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha smartphone will go on sale in China in limited numbers by the end of December, for a price of 19,999 Yuan, which roughly converts to $2,815 or ₹1,99,520.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha Key Specifications

Display: 7.92 inches Flexible Super AMOLED display with 2088 x 2250 pixels screen resolution and a massive 108.6 percent STB ratio

7.92 inches Flexible Super AMOLED display with 2088 x 2250 pixels screen resolution and a massive 108.6 percent STB ratio CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 512 GB

512 GB Camera: 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX main sensor + 20 MP ultra wide-angle camera for 1.5 cm super macro + 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and Dual PD focus

108 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX main sensor + 20 MP ultra wide-angle camera for 1.5 cm super macro + 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and Dual PD focus OS: Android-based MIUI 11

Android-based MIUI 11 Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support

Pricing & Availability