Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G goes official; comes with SD855+ SoC, 12 GB RAM, triple rear cameras and more

Along with the MIUI 11, Xiaomi also launched its second 5G smartphones in the Chinese market — Mi 9 Pro 5G. As expected, the phone is an upgraded version of the Mi 9 and comes with better and faster chipset, along with upgrades in connectivity and charging department.

The phone flaunts a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 90.7% screen to body ratio. The screen size of the smartphone is the same as the screen size of the original variant.

It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor coupled with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. The phone comes in three storage options — 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. As the name indicates, the highlight of the device is the support for 5G connectivity and Xiaomi says that it comes with support for full coverage for China’s three major network carriers.

Coming to the camera department, the device features the same triple-camera setup — a 48-megapixel main sensor with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front side, it comes with a 20-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box and not the newly announced MIUI 11. The handset is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging as well as 30W wireless fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G comes in Dream White and Titanium Black colors. The smartphone will be available for order in China from today and goes on sale from September 27th. Pricing details of the phone have been mentioned below.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 103.8% NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 103.8% NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB Storage: 128/256/512 GB

128/256/512 GB OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 12 MP 1/3.6″ Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens + 16 MP 1/1.3″ Sony IMX481 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens

48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 12 MP 1/3.6″ Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens + 16 MP 1/1.3″ Sony IMX481 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port Colors: Dream White and Titanium Black

Dream White and Titanium Black Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging

Pricing and Availability