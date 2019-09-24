Xiaomi reveals MIUI 11 stable update roadmap which begins next month
Xiaomi has today announced its next-generation MIUI 11 which brings several new features and improvements. The company has also said that this latest version of its own OS — MIUI 11 — brings visual changes that won the company a Red Dot Design award, a first for a software company.
The company has also said that it will get the fastest rollout in the history of the operating system. While the closed beta opens up from today, open beta update will be available from 27th September. The stable update rollout for the MIUI 11 will being from October. Here’s the roadmap for the update shared by Xiaomi.
First Phase – Mid October
- Mi 9
- Mi 9 Transparent Edition
- Mi9 SE
- Mi MIX 3
- Mi MIX 2S
- Mi 8
- Mi 8 Lite
- Mi 8 Transparent Explorer Edition
- Mi 8 Pro in-display fingerprint version
- Mi8 SE
- Mi Max 3
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition
- Redmi K20
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi 7
Second Phase – Late October
- Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Mi CC9
- Mi CC9 Mito Custom Edition
- Mi CC9e
- Mi MIX 2
- Mi Note 3
- Mi 6
- Mi 6X
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi 6
- Redmi S2/Y2
Third Phase – Early November
- Mi MIX
- Mi 5s
- Mi 5s plus
- Mi 5X
- Mi 5C
- Mi Note 2
- Mi PLAY
- Mi Max 2
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi 5 Plus
- Redmi 5
- Redmi 5A
- Redmi 4X
- Redmi 5A
- Redmi Note 5A Pro
Do note that the update rollout for the mentioned devices are for the Chinese market only and the company has not revealed anything for the global market. We’ll share the update as soon as that information is made public.