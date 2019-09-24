Xiaomi reveals MIUI 11 stable update roadmap which begins next month

Xiaomi has today announced its next-generation MIUI 11 which brings several new features and improvements. The company has also said that this latest version of its own OS — MIUI 11 — brings visual changes that won the company a Red Dot Design award, a first for a software company.

The company has also said that it will get the fastest rollout in the history of the operating system. While the closed beta opens up from today, open beta update will be available from 27th September. The stable update rollout for the MIUI 11 will being from October. Here’s the roadmap for the update shared by Xiaomi.

First Phase – Mid October

Mi 9

Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Mi9 SE

Mi MIX 3

Mi MIX 2S

Mi 8

Mi 8 Lite

Mi 8 Transparent Explorer Edition

Mi 8 Pro in-display fingerprint version

Mi8 SE

Mi Max 3

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 7

Second Phase – Late October

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi CC9

Mi CC9 Mito Custom Edition

Mi CC9e

Mi MIX 2

Mi Note 3

Mi 6

Mi 6X

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi S2/Y2

Third Phase – Early November

Mi MIX

Mi 5s

Mi 5s plus

Mi 5X

Mi 5C

Mi Note 2

Mi PLAY

Mi Max 2

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 5 Plus

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi 4X

Redmi Note 5A Pro

Do note that the update rollout for the mentioned devices are for the Chinese market only and the company has not revealed anything for the global market. We’ll share the update as soon as that information is made public.