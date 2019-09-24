Today, at a launch event in China, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its latest MIUI 11 user interface which comes with a newly optimized modern UI design which is focused more on content viewing.

This is highlighted by the fact that the company has also introduced a brand new font named Milan Pro and is also offering the world’s first dynamic font scaling feature. The company has also integrated a new dynamic sounds effects.

The MIUI 11 comes with a redesigned AOD, which takes care of the individual’s needs with ever-changing kaleidoscope on the lock screen, breathing notification which animations even when the display is off and a customized slogan.

There are also several new features built in for working professionals. It comes with Mi work that supports document thumbnail preview, 1 tap projection to screens, quick file transfer to compatible phones, and unified printing experience. It also offers a powerful document viewer that fully meets the needs of document viewing.

Mi Go feature it there, which is meant to help on the go as it is offering an extreme power saving mode that promises a stand-by time of up to 24 hours on just 5 percent battery life.

Xiaomi has said that the MIUI 11 will get the fastest rollout in the history of the operating system. The company says that closed beta for Chinese users will open up from today via WeChat. The open beta for MIUI 11 will open September 27, starting with 17 devices.

Further, the company has added that the stable updates are expected to roll out from the middle of October. However, it seems that the dates revealed by the company as limited to the Chinese market only and the global users will have a wait a little longer.