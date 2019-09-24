After teasing it for a few weeks, vivo has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — vivo U10. The budget smartphone has a starting price of ₹8,990 and will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon.

The smartphone features a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS Halo FullView Display with 1544 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC and comes with 3/4 GB RAM.

Following the on-going trend, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

On the front side, it gets an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chat. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, and Micro-USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The vivo U10 is priced at ₹8,990 for the 3 GB + 32 GB model while the 3 GB + 64 GB model costs ₹9,990. The 4 GB + 64 GB model is priced at ₹10,990 and all three will go on sale from 29th September via Amazon and vivo India website. The phone is offered in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colors.

Launch offers