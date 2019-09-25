Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is getting Android 10 update in India

Earlier this month, Google official released the latest Android 10 update, starting with the company’s own Pixel 3 series of smartphones. Soon after that, Xiaomi also started rolling out the update for its Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in China.

Now, many India users of the Redmi K20 Pro have pointed out on the company’s forum that they have received the latest Android 10 update for their devices. However, the update is still MIUI 10 and not the newly announced MIUI 11.

The Android 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro in India beings MIUI v10.4.8 QFKINXM. The size of the update is 2.2 GB. The changelog for the same indicates that it carries optimisations for 32-bit apps that reduces the rate of force close and a fix for random reboot on the handset.

The update also adds dark theme, gesture-based navigation and ability to prioritise notifications according to the preferences of the user. It also comes with improved permission manager, digital wellbeing, front camera effects and more ambient display preset.

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz.

It packs 6/8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera setup, there are three camera sensors on the back panel — 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper. The phone runs MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge.

