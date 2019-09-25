Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch to be sold for ₹9,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale

After Huami launched the Amazit GTR smartwatch in its home country China in July this year. the Xiaomi-backed company finally launched the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India earlier this month for a price of ₹10,999.

Now, the company has announced that during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, the smartwatch will be sold for a price of ₹9,999, exclusively through Flipkart, starting from 29th September.

Coming to the specs, the Amazfit GTR features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi along with Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. It comes equipped with an air pressure sensor and BioTracker PPG optical sensor for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring.

There’s also a sedentary reminder, capacitive sensor, ambient light brightness sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, and a 6-axis accelerometer. The smartwatch is also claimed to be water-resistant up to 5ATM by the company.

It supports up to 12 dedicated sports modes such as outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, indoor riding, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, elliptical machine, mountaineering and trail running to name a few. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more.

The product measures 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm and weighs 48 grams. It comes packed with a 410 mAh Li-polymer battery that is claimed to last 24 days of regular activity and up to 74 days while being used in basic watch mode.

The Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes in multiple color variants, including Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, Starry Black, and Tan. The company is also offering three material choices — Titanium, Stainless Steel, and Aluminium alloy.