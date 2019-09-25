How to show battery percentage in the status bar [OPPO Reno2 Z]

OPPO has launched its new mid-range premium smartphone in India, the OPPO Reno2 Z which has four rear cameras and sleek design also features the ColorOS 6.1. The ColorOS 6.1 has several features, tips, and tricks, one of which is the battery percentage in the status bar that is disabled by default. We will see how you can get back the battery percentage on the OPPO Reno2 Z.

Like the rest of the Androids, the OPPO Reno2 Z also doesn’t show you the battery percentage in the status bar. There’s a manual setting that you need to turn on to get the battery percentage back. This is a no brainer and most people already know it, but for those who are new to the phone or the ColorOS environment, this is how it’s done.

Display Battery Percentage In Notification Bar [OPPO Reno2 Z]

Go to the Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and enable the Battery Percentage slider.

That’s not all, the ColorOS 6.1 also has a network speed indicator that shows you internet speed in the status bar. If you wish to see the real-time network speed in the status bar whenever you browse the internet, download, stream, game online or do any internet-related activity, here’s how.

Go to Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and tap the Real Time Network Speed slider just below the Battery Percentage.

That was it, do check out the review of the OPPO Reno2 Z below.