OPPO Reno2 Z Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features You Should Know

The OPPO Reno2 Z is among the recent Reno series of smartphones that were launched in India by OPPO. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1 that comes with a lot of additional features. Hence we’ve compiled the top Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features for the OPPO Reno2 Z so you can make the most out of it. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

OPPO Reno2 Z Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features

1) Take Quick Screenshots with Three Finger Screenshots

Are you tired of the same old method of taking screenshots in which you have to press your Volume Down + Power Button simultaneously? If yes then I am sure you’ll love this feature on the OPPO Reno2 Z. With the three-finger screenshot on OPPO Reno2 Z, you can take quick screenshots just by sliding three fingers downwards on your screen. To enable that all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Gesture & Motion -> Enable 3-Finger Screenshot.

2) Use the Split Screen Mode for Multitasking

OPPO Reno2 Z comes with a split-screen mode that allows users to use two apps together as it splits the screen into two parts. This is a feature that can come in handy to the users who love multitasking. You can also chat and watch videos at the same time if you are using the split-screen mode. To enable Split Screen mode on OPPO Reno2 Z all you have to do is:

Goto Settings -> App Split-screen. -> Enable App Split-screen by tapping on the slider.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

3) Running Dual Apps of the Same Kind (Two WhatsApps, Instagram…)

The Clone Apps feature on the OPPO Reno2 Z allows you to create Dual Apps of the same kind on your smartphone. This feature will come in handy to the users who have two or more accounts and want to use them both at the same time. To use Clone Apps all you have to do is:

Turn on this feature under Settings -> Clone Apps and see if the apps support this function.

4) Using the Screen Off Gestures

With the Screen Off Gestures on OPPO Reno2 Z, you can do small tasks without unlocking your smartphone. All you have to do is draw some letters to get things done. For example:

Double-tap to turn the screen on

Draw O to start the camera

Draw V to open torchlight

Music Control: Draw || to pause/play a track, draw < or > to switch the track

Not only this, but you can also set up your own custom gestures from which you can make a call, unlock your smartphone or launch any app you want. Sounds cool right? Here’s how you can enable the screen off gestures on OPPO Reno2 Z:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Gesture & Motion -> Enable Screen-off Gestures by Tapping on the slider.

5) Display your Battery Percentage and Real-Time Network Speed in Status Bar

Just like most of the Android Phones, the OPPO Reno2 Z doesn’t show the Realtime Network Speed and Battery Percentage by default. The people who have used Color OS previously may know how to do this already but for the people who don’t, this is for you.

To see your Battery Percentage on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to the Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and enable the Battery Percentage slider.

To see your Network Speed on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and tap the Real-Time Network Speed slider just below the Battery Percentage.

6) Smart Sidebar

If you like opening your Apps quickly then the Smart Sidebar on the OPPO Reno2 Z will come in handy for you. Smart Sidebar can open apps quickly, record screen, silent notifications, as well as, it comes with a shortcut to camera and apps. To enable Smart Sidebar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Smart Sidebar -> Tap on the Slider to enable Smart Sidebar.

7) Check your free RAM

OPPO Reno2 Z also allows you to check your free RAM. There are two methods to check free RAM on OPPO Reno2 Z and they are listed below:

Method 1 – Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks and enable the slider.

Method 2 – Head to the Settings and search ‘RAM’ in the search box.

Tap on the ‘Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks’ slider to turn on the RAM usage in the recent apps menu.

Once you’ve turned on the slider all you have to is just open the Recents menu on OPPO Reno2 Z and you’ll be able to see your Free RAM.

8) Press Power Button to launch Voice Assistant

If you are someone who loves using Google Assistant then this feature is for you. OPPO Reno2 Z allows you to launch google assistant by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds. To enable this all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Tap on Press and hold the Power Button for 0.5s to Wake Up Google Assistant slider to enable the feature.

Wrapping Up:

So that’s all for this guide. Before you go make sure you check out our review for the OPPO Reno 2Z by clicking here.