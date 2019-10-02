Motorola One Macro could get launched in India next week

Motorola has launched a few smartphones under its One series such as One Action and One Vision. Recently, we reported that the company is gearing up to launch another phone — Motorola One Macro. Now, a report hints that the phone could get launched in India as soon as next week.

The smartphone was recently spotted on Extra.com with the image of the upcoming phone that resembles with its live photo that had appeared online last month. It was listed for a price of SAR 899, which roughly converts to $240 or ₹16,977.

The image of the smartphone in the listing revealed triple camera setup on the back with sensor aligned vertically in the top-left corner along with LED flash and laser-assisted autofocus. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Earlier it was revealed that the phone, which has model number of XT2016-1, is an Android One smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset that works at 1.9GHz along with 2 GB of RAM.

It will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS. In the single-core and multi-core tests, they are respectively priced at 1429 and 5584 points. The handset is rumored to be equipped with a 5.7-inch display that may offer 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution.

The smartphone may be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and come in two storage options — 32 GB and 64 GB storage. The major selling feature of the phone could be its macro lens. The camera setup of the phone could include a main lens of 13 MP, a depth sensor of 2 MP and a macro lens of 2 MP.

