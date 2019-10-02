Google could announce Pixel Buds 2 at its October 15 event

Google launched the Pixel Buds earphones in 2017 along with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL flagship smartphones. Now, as per the new report, the second generation Pixel Buds 2 wireless earphones are now all set go official soon, most likely at its upcoming Made by Google 2019 event.

Apart from the tip that the Pixel Buds 2 could get announced on 15th October, there’s nothing known about the upcoming earphones. It is still not known whether they will have a cable running between them like the original model or if they are fully wireless but our bet is on the latter.

The Google Pixel Buds come with Google Assistant built in, allowing users to play music, get directions or make a phone call, all through voice commands. It is offered in three colors – Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue, carrying a price tag of $159.

The search engine giant has already announced its annual hardware launch event named Made by Google on 15th October. At the event, the company will be launching its flagship Pixel 4 series smartphones as well as smart home products including 2nd gen Nest Mini, a new Nest Wi-Fi. The company is also expected to launch Pixelbook 2 at the same event.