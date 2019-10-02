Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108 MP camera to reportedly launch on 24th October

A few months ago, in July, Xiaomi introduced its new Mi CC series smartphones with the launch of Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Now, it seems that the company is all set to launch another smartphone in the same lineup dubbed as Mi CC9 Pro.

As per the report, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will feature a 108 MP camera sensor and will get launched in China on 24th October. It has also been tipped that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor.

However, nothing much is known about this upcoming smartphone. This could be the same smartphone that was recently tipped, which was confused by many as the Mi MIX 4. However, the company’s official has confirmed that Mi MIX 4 is not coming anytime soon.

Earlier, it was reported that a 108-megapixel smartphone from Xiaomi will get launched in October. Since the Mi MIX Alpha features the same camera sensor but the phone carries a hefty price tag, it was assumed that the upcoming 108 MP camera phone will be the Mi MIX 4.

While no more information about the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro is available, we expect the smartphone to have identical design as the Mi CC9. Also, the smartphone may borrow many of its specs from the Mi CC9 such as a waterdrop notch display and an in-screen fingerprint reader.

We are also expecting the smartphone to come running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 out of the box. If the phone is indeed getting launched on 24th October, we should be hearing something soon from Xiaomi.

Source