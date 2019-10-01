Motorola One Macro render and pricing leaked online

Motorola has launched a few devices under its Motorola One lineup and the company is all set to expand the series with the addition of Motorola One Macro. A listing of the unannounced Macro One smartphone was recently spotted on online retailer site from Saudi Arabia with the phone’s render.

The listing of the Motorola One Macro on Extra.com has since been taken down. However, the image of the phone resembles with its live photo that had appeared online last month. As it can be seen, the One Macro continues with the tall aspect ratio display design of Motorola.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back with sensor aligned vertically in the top-left corner along with LED flash and laser-assisted autofocus. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Earlier it was revealed that the phone, which has model number of XT2016-1, is an Android One smartphone and will be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset that works at 1.9GHz along with 2 GB of RAM.

It will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS. In the single-core and multi-core tests, they are respectively priced at 1429 and 5584 points. The handset is rumored to be equipped with a 5.7-inch display that may offer 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution.

The smartphone may be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and come in two storage options — 32 GB and 64 GB storage. The major selling feature of the phone could be its macro lens. The camera setup of the phone could include a main lens of 13 MP, a depth sensor of 2 MP and a macro lens of 2 MP.

The listing on the Saudi Arabian retailer site had revealed that the upcoming Motorola One Macro is priced at SAR 899, which roughly converts to $240 or ₹16,977. We expect the smartphone to get launched by the end of this month.

