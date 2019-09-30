Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control support through OTA update

Honor has today announced a new update for the Honor Band 5 fitness tracker in the Indian market that introduces two new features — SpO2 and remote music control. The company has revealed that the features will start rolling out via OTA software update in all the existing devices in India from 30th September while new devices will come pre-installed with this update.

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Detection)

The Honor Band 5 is the first fitness tracker in India to introduce blood oxygen detection in this price segment. SpO2 allows users to track blood oxygen saturation level to keep a better check on health and fitness. It is a key indicator of the oxygen supply to cells and tissues.

The company says that the reading of the Blood oxygen level of a healthy individual should be somewhere between 90 percent to 100 percent. If the value of SpO2 is below 89 percent then it can be alarming and might require medical care.

With the SpO2 feature, the Honor Band 5 enable users to assess how their body is adapting and adjusting to the workouts, sleep cycles and environmental change, setting a new standard in accessible wearable health technology.

Remote Music Control

The remote music control feature of the Honor Band 5 allows users to instantly view and control their favorite music app right from their wrist. It is compatible with smartphones running on Android version 5.0 and above.

This feature comes with support for wide range of of popular music apps to ensure enhanced customer experience, such as Shazam, VLC for Android, Google Play Music, YouTube, Tube Go, Spotify, Audify, KKBOX, Blackplayer, Pulsar, and Huawei Music.

Further, the customers will now be able to view the name of the track, adjust and control its volume, play, pause and skip tracks effortlessly from the Band 5 itself.

Honor Band 5 Pricing and Offers

As a part of the festive season sale, Honor India has introduced a special offer for the Honor Band 5. It is now available for a price of ₹2,299 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days. The fitness tracker was launched for a price of ₹2,999 in India.

Additionally, consumers can avail savings of upto 10% instant discount on Amazon upon payment through SBI Debit and Credit Card and other bonus offers. On Flipkart, consumers can get upto 10% instant discount on Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards, and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Click here to purchase the Honor Band 5 fitness tracker.