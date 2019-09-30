How to view battery percentage on Vivo V17 Pro [Easy Guide]

Recently, Vivo launched its new camera-focused smartphone, the Vivo V17 Pro in India. This is the first smartphone that comes with a dual pop-up selfie camera in the front and that’s the thing which makes it special. The device features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It runs on Android 9 Pie based on the latest Funtouch OS 9.1 but that OS doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar by default.

Hence in this guide, we are going to show you, how to view your battery percentage on Vivo V17 Pro. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

View the Battery Percentage in the Status Bar on Vivo V17 Pro

Viewing the battery percentage on Vivo V17 Pro is easy and the people who have used Funtouch OS in the past must be familiar with that. To show the battery percentage on your Vivo V17 Pro all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Battery -> Battery Percentage

After tapping on Battery Percentage, if you want to see the battery percentage outside the battery icon in your status bar tap on “Outside the battery icon” else tap on “Inside the battery icon“.

That’s all once you’ve done that your battery percentage will pop up in your status bar. Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

That’s all for this guide. Before you go, make sure you check out our Unboxing for the Vivo V17 Pro.

