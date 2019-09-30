Huawei confirms 33 devices scheduled for EMUI 10 beta update

Huawei smartphone users are waiting for the news about Android Q-based EMUI 10 update for their smartphones. The latest version of the Android skin comes pre-installed with the company’s newly launched Mate 30 series devices.

Now, the company has revealed details about the devices that are scheduled to get the EMUI 10 beta update in the coming months. Here are the details:

EMUI 10 (Open Beta)

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro (Mid October)

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X (4G), and Mate 20 RS Porsche (Late October)

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, and Honor Magic 2 (Late October)

Huawei Enjoy 8s, P Smart+ 2019 (Mid November)

Honor 10 Youth Edition, and Honor 20i (Mid November)

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, and Mate RS Porsche Design (Late November)

EMUI 10 (Closed Beta)

Huawei nova 4e, Mate 20 Lite, and Enjoy 10 Plus (Early October)

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro (Late October)

Huawei Mate 20X 5G (Early November)

Huawei Nova 5 Pro (Mid November)

Huawei Tab M6 8.4/10.8 (Mid November)

Huawei nova 4 (Late November)

Honor 10, Honor V10, and Honor 8X (Late November)

Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro (Mid December)

Further, the company has also confirmed that this a preliminary list and more devices are expected to be added for the EMUI 10 update in the coming months.

The EMUI 10 comes with improved smoothness and performance on existing devices. The company has even added a system-wide dark mode which even forces apps that don’t have a dark mode to comply. The system settings are better organised in this new version and the OS is designed to offer a better experience when working with, such as a Windows 10 laptop.

