OnePlus TV will be manufactured in India by the end of this year

At a launch event last week, along with the OnePlus 7T smartphone, the company also launched the OnePlus TV in the Indian market. Currently, the TV models are being manufactured in China and then imported in India for selling.

However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will get manufactured locally in India by the end of this year. It remains to be seen if the move will allow the company to reduce the pricing of the TV in the Indian market.

Currently, there are two models being sold in the Indian market — OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, costing ₹69,900 and ₹99,900 respectively. Compared to Smart TV from the likes of Xiaomi, the pricing is on the higher side.

Pete Lau has also confirmed that the company has no plans to launch affordable Smart TV in the market anytime soon and will continue focusing on the premium TV segment. Currently, the OnePlus TV are limited to the Indian market only, thanks to the company’s partnership with the content providers.

The OnePlus TV comes with a 55-inch QLED 4K display panel and is powered by the latest Android TV 9 operating system. The company has promised to provide software updates for at least three years. It comes features like OxygenPlay, TypeSync, and OnePlus Connect App, among others.