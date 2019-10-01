Huawei Mate 40 series to come powered by 5nm Kirin 1000 SoC

Huawei recently launched its latest flagship smartphones — Huawei Mate 30 series and just weeks after that, we are getting information about its successor. As per the reports, the next year’s Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones will come powered by the Kirin 1000 SoC.

The Chinese tech giant recently launched the Kirin 990 5G flagship chipset, making it the first in the world to come with an integrated 5G modem. Now, going by the record, the next-gen Kirin flagship chipset will be Kirin 1000.

Also, it has been confirmed that the Kirin 1000 SoC will be manufactured using the 5nm process node and will debut in the second half of 2020. Report adds that the trial production for the chipset has already started using A77 cores.

Just like the Kirin 990, the upcoming Kirin 1000 chipset is also expected to come with 5G modem built-in. Because of the 5nm process, we also expect the processor to consume less power, resulting in better battery life for the smartphone.

Further, the Da Vinci NPU architecture, which was first introduced with the Kirin 810 and is also present in the Kirin 990, is expected to get featured in the next-gen Kirin 1000 SoC as well for the next-level artificial intelligence support.

Currently, nothing more is known about this next-generation Kirin flagship chipset and the company has also not confirmed anything yet. However, the chipset is expected to get launched in the third quarter of next year, i.e. Q3 2020.

