LG Tone+ Free true wireless earbuds launched, comes with fast charging support

LG, the South Korean company has joined the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei, and Apple by launching its own true wireless earphones. LG has today announced LG Tone+ Free in Korea, which has now became the company’s first wireless earbuds.

It comes with ‘UVnano’ coating which prevents it from ultraviolet rays. It has a normal microphone for voice and noise-canceling microphone as well. It can recognises and analyse the voice and noise coming from each microphone to remove the noise, offering a clearer voice to the caller.

The company claims that the Tone+ Free comes with rich signal processing technology and advanced tuning technology (EQ, Equalizer) from ‘Meridian Audio’. It is aimed at offering rich bass, clear mid and highs, and offers three-dimensional sound as well as to reduce digital noise and minimize distortion.

The TWS earphones come with IPX4 ratings which ensure that it is protected from sweat and light rain. It has touch support on both earphones allowing users to control call, music playback and launch ‘Google Assistant’ for various voice command-based tasks.

LG says that it has opted for ergonomic semi-open design to ensure secure fit and even if they are worn for a longer time, there won’t be any discomfort. It comes with support for fast charging that offers users music playback time of up to one hour with just five minutes of charging. It offers six hours of battery life when the earphones are fully charged.

Coming to the pricing and availability, the LG Tone+ Free comes in two color options — Black and White. Priced at 259,000 won (~$216 / ~₹15,270), they will go on sale in Korea from 28th October. However, the company has already started taking pre-orders.