As expected, Samsung has today finally launched the Galaxy Fold smartphone in the Indian market. The phone is priced at ₹1,64,999 and will be available for pre-order from 4th October. The smartphone, which comes in Cosmic Black color, will start shipping from 20th October.

The smartphone features two displays – one that measures 4.6-inch and the other that measures 7.3-inch. The smaller display sits on the outer cover of the phone and has HD+ resolution. The larger display, which is the Infinity Flex Display, sits on the inside and has QXGA+ resolution.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s paired with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with a total of six cameras – three at the back, two above the main display, and one on the cover.

The rear camera module consists of a 16 MP ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP telephoto camera, and another 12 MP wide-angle camera. On the front side, it comes with a 10 MP sensor. It runs Samsung One UI with Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4380 mAh battery which is a combination of two batteries having a capacity of 2190 mAh each.

The smartphone comes with useful features like Multi-Active Window and App Continuity – the former lets you use up to three apps simultaneously on the 7.3-inch display, whereas the latter ensures seamless transitions between the cover and main displays.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

12 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio Main Display: 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 4.2:3 aspect ratio

16 MP (ultra-wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (wide-angle, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.5-2.4 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto, PDAF, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with LED flash Front Camera above Main Display: 10 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (RGB depth camera, f/1.9 aperture)

10 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 512 GB UFS 3.0

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Samsung Knox, Bixby

Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, Astro Blue Battery: 4380 mAh (2x 2190 mAh) with Fast Wired/Wireless Charging and Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging)

Pricing and Availability in India