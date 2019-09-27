Samsung Galaxy Fold is all set to launch in India on 1st October

Samsung’s most ambitious smartphone till date — the Samsung Galaxy Fold, a foldable smartphone, has been officially launched by the company after postponing it a couple of times due to issues related to the display and build.

Now, the South Korean giant has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold smartphone will be launched in India on 1st October. The company has also started sending out media invites for the same.

While the phone is getting launched in India on 1st October, it’s safe to assume that the smartphone will be available for purchase in India in a limited quantity. As for the pricing, since the device is priced at $1,980, we expect it to cost north of Rs 1 lakh in India.

The smartphone features two displays – one that measures 4.6-inch and the other that measures 7.3-inch. The smaller display sits on the outer cover of the phone and has HD+ resolution. The larger display, which is the Infinity Flex Display, sits on the inside and has QXGA+ resolution.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s paired with 12 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a total of six cameras – three at the back, two above the main display, and one on the cover. It runs Android Pie and ships with two batteries having a capacity of 2190 mAh each, totalling 4380 mAh battery.