Last month, the Galaxy A70s smartphone appeared on Geekbench, hinting that it could go official soon. Today, the South Korean giant has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy A70s smartphone in the Indian market.

The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and offers 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution as well as 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. It comes in two variants based on memory configuration — 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it features a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of 64 MP primary sensor with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own One UI on top. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with support for 25W Super fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A70s comes in three colors — Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Black. It is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the 6 GB RAM model while the 8 GB RAM variant costs Rs. 30,999. It will be available across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-Shop and leading online portals starting tomorrow, 28th September.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio

Pricing and Availability