Earlier this year, in February, LG had unveiled the LG Q60 smartphone. Now, the South Korean giant has finally brought the budget device to the Indian shores.

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch FullVision waterdrop notch Display having an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.0 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM.

It has 64 GB of internal storage, and also comes with a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 2 Terabytes. At the back, the Q60 has a triple-camera setup which includes a 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and a third 5 MP lens.

For taking selfies and video calling, the LG Q60 has a 13 MP camera on the front. Other features on the LG Q60 include AI CAM, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD 810G certification, and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

The smartphone powered by a 3500 mAh battery which fuels the entire package. The LG Q60 comes in New Moroccan Blue color. The device is priced at Rs. 13,490 and will be available from October 1st through offline and online stores.

LG Q60 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor

Android Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) FullVision Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

LG Q60 Price and Availability