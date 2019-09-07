Huawei FreeBuds 3 with Kirin A1 chipset and Bluetooth 5.1 announced

At the on-going IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany, Chinese tech giant Huawei has introduced FreeBuds 3, the company’s latest true wireless earbuds. It is powered by the company’s Kirin A1 chipset and is touted to be the world’s first certified BT/BLE dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 SoC with patented BT-UHD transmission protocol for 6.5Mbps transmission speed.

It comes with Huawei Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology for low latency and low power consumption and 356 MHz audio processor for stable, fast Bluetooth connection, as well as an accurate audio and video synchronisation. As per the company, this chip can also eliminate the background noise during calls and enhance the voice simultaneously.

The device also features Dolphin Bionic Design that fits in your ears for a more comfortable and stable wearing, and the Open-fit design is ergonomically engineered for maximum comfort.

The earbuds also have built-in bone voice sensor that can better pick up your voice through bone vibrations so that your voice will be enhanced accordingly to make it clear and stand-out for phone calls, says the company.

It has Aerodynamic Mic Duct Design which can suppress the wind passing by to reduce wind noise efficiently. If you are using a smartphone running EMUI 10 custom UI, you can also make use of pop-up and pair feature. The earbuds feature intuitive touch-based controls and can automatically pauses playback when taken off, and resumes once put back in.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 comes with symmetrically round charging case that has support for USB Type-C charging and Qi wireless charging. You can just simply lay down the case on a wireless charging mat for quick wireless charging, or can even use Huawei smartphone for reverse charging.

It comes in two color options — Carbon Black and Ceramic White and will soon be available for purchase. Alex Wang, Huawei’s vice president of marketing operation has said that the FreeBuds 3 would be cheaper than the $199 but the exact pricing is not yet known.