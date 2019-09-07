Google Pixel 4 to feature 6 GB RAM, 8x zoom, and Motion Mode

Google is expected to launch its next Pixel series flagship smartphones next month. As the launch of Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is nearing, more details about the upcoming smartphones keep surfacing online.

New information surfacing online reveals that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of 12 MP main sensor and 16 MP telephoto sensor. The phone is also reported to come with a new camera feature called “Motion Mode”.

It will allow users to take sports and action shots with “moving subjects in the foreground and blurry background”. Additionally, Pixel 4 will also come with an improved Night Sight with speed-related improvements.

Another leaked image related to the Pixel 4 series on Weibo reveals that the smartphone will feature 8x zoom which could be a combination of optical zoom and Google’s Super Res Zoom feature.

Recently, it was revealed that the Google Pixel 4 will come with a 5.7-inch OLED display whereas the Pixel 4 XL is a larger device featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display. While the Pixel 4 supports Full HD+ screen resolution, the larger model produces Quad HD+ resolution. The display will deliver great viewing experience, thanks to the support for the 90Hz refresh rate.

Further, it’s said that both the phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB storage choices. As for the battery, the Pixel 4 will be housing a 2800 mAh battery which is smaller than the 2915 mAh battery that powered the predecessor Pixel 3 handset.

Source 1, Source 2