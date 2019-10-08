Oppo Reno Ace key specifications revealed by the company’s Vice President

Ahead of the launch of Oppo Reno Ace flagship smartphone in China on 10th October, the company’s Vice President Shen Yiren has revealed some of the key specifications of the device on Weibo.

He has confirmed that the device will feature a 90Hz display with 135Hz sampling rate. The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Additionally, the smartphone will come with stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience. There will be a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor. As for the fast charging technology, it is confirmed to have 18W PD, 18W Quick Charge as well as 20W VOOC Flash Charge technology. This is a confusing as earlier it was confirmed that the phone will come with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

He has also revealed that the smartphone will be a new cooling system which will include a combination of VC soaking plate, composite carbon fiber, and multi-layer graphite heat dissipation. Along with the Reno Ace, Shen Yiren has also confirmed Reno Ace GUNDAM Edition with almost the same set of specifications.

For those who are unaware, Oppo had partnered with Gundam a few months ago, which is a Japanese science fiction media franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise that features giant robots with the name “Gundam”. At the time, it was reported that under this collaboration, Oppo will be launching a special edition smartphone. A few days ago, it was confirmed that the Reno Ace will get GUNDAM edition smartphone.

The official launch event for the Oppo Reno Ace smartphone is scheduled to take place in China on 10th October, where the company will also launch Oppo K5. To know the phone’s pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for a couple of days.

