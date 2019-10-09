Days after the launch of Redmi 8A smartphone in the Indian market, the company teased the launch of Redmi 8, the successor of the Redmi 7. Now, as promised, the company has today officially launched the smartphone in India.

The phone comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor compared to Snapdragon 632 in the Redmi 7.

It comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM. While the 3 GB RAM model packs 32 GB internal storage, the 4 GB RAM model packs 64 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a 12-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, same as the Redmi 8A. It comes with AI scene detection for 33 scenes and also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

On the front side, it features an 8-megapixel camera on the front with AI selfies and portrait mode as well as AI face unlock. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging but the phone comes with 10W charger in the box.

Redmi 8 Specifications

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 12nm

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 12nm GPU: Adreno 505 GPU

3/4 GB RAM Storage: 32/64 GB internal storage; expandable memory up to 512 GB with microSD

Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 Rear Camera: 12 MP primary camera with LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus + 2 MP secondary camera

8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size Others: Splash resistant (P2i coating), Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio Colors: Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Emerald Green, and Onxy Black

Pricing and Availability