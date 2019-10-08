All smartphones launching after 31st January 2020 must run on Android 10: Google

In a bid to increase the adoption rate for the latest Android 10, Google has now confirmed that all the smartphones getting launched in the market after 31st January 2020 must be running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

According to the report from XDA Developers, Google will authorise the use of Google Mobile Services (GMS) only if the OEM has provided a build which should be based on the latest Android 10. The approval process involves meeting the requirements in the Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) and the GMS Requirements document, and also passing automated test suites like the Compatibility Test Suite (CTS), Vendor Test Suite (VTS), and Google Test Suite (GTS).

The Mountain View-based company says that it is taking this step to ensure that all smartphone manufacturers will provide up-to-date software to their users and this means that Google will be able to issue timely security updates.

However, its noteworthy that the documentation says that builds must be approved before January 31, 2020, which means that it is technically possible for a smartphone to get launched after that date with an older Android version.

For those who are unaware, Google Mobile Services or GMS is a package from Google with its apps, which includes Google Play Store and Services that almost all the smartphones outside of China come installed with. This is the same package that Huawei does not have access to because of the US ban, and thus, the new Mate 30 series lacks Google apps and services.

A report published by Google in May says that only 10% of all Android devices ran Android Pie which was the latest version at that point. In comparison, the last generation of iOS, i.e iOS 12, runs on 88% of all the mobile devices sold by the company.

