Honor V30 series camera specs and pricing details leaked

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is getting ready to launch its own flagship lineup which includes Honor V30 and V30 Pro smartphones. Recently, a tipster revealed some key specs of the upcoming devices and now the camera specs and pricing details of the Honor V30 series has leaked online.

The latest leak claims that the Honor V30 will come with a punch-hole LCD display while the V30 Pro will have an OLED display with a larger punch hole for dual cameras, which is in line with the previous leaks related to the upcoming phones.

As confirmed earlier, the leak reiterates that both the smartphones will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC. Contrary to the previous leak, the new report claims that both the phones will come with quad-camera setup on the back but the camera configuration will be different for both devices.

The V30 will come with a 60 MP primary camera paired with a 16 MP super wide-angle lens, a 2 MP 2.4 cm macro lens, and a ToF camera. As for the front camera, there will be a 32 MP selfie snapper. On the other hand, the V30 Pro will come with a 60 MP main rear camera but a 20 MP super wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a ToF camera. On the front side, the Pro variant will have a 32 MP primary sensor and an unknown secondary sensor.

Coming to the pricing, the report says that the Honor V30 series smartphones will be priced under ¥3000 ( approx. $420). While the company has not yet confirmed the launch date, it is being speculated that both the phones will get launched by the end of this month.

Via