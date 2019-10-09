Realme X2 Pro smartphone confirmed to launch in India in December

Realme is launching its Realme X2 Pro flagship smartphone in Europe on 15th October and now the company has confirmed the phone’s availability for the Indian market.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has today tweeted that the phone will go official in India in December. However, he has not yet revealed the official launch date.

It's official now! We are bringing #realmeX2Pro to India in Dec. Time to rethink flagships. Get ready for #FasterSharperBolder.

2K RT in 30mins – to win one SD 855+, 90hz display flagship

5K RT in a day & I will giveaway one more — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) October 9, 2019

So far, the company has confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz display to offer fluid viewing experience while scrolling through apps, images or webpages. The handset is expected offer a tall aspect ratio of 20:9, however, It remains to be seen whether the Realme X2 Pro features a notch-less display or a screen with waterdrop notch.

As for the cameras, the smartphone will come with 64-megapixel quad cameras system, which will be coupled with 115-degree ultrawide lens along with a telephoto lens and a depth sensor. The X2 Pro will offer users with 20x hybrid zoom support. It will have a 16 MP snapper on the front side.

The Realme X2 Pro will be powered by 2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with up to 8 GB RAM. The handset may offer users with a maximum native storage of 256 GB and is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS coupled with ColorOS 6.1 user interface. The phone will come with a 4000 mAh battery and will have 50W fast charging support.

