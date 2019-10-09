OnePlus launches OnePlus Care post-purchase program in India

OnePlus has today launched OnePlus Care, the company’s own post-purchase program for its consumers. Making the announcement, the company said: “The OnePlus Care program was envisioned with the community in mind and is another step towards enabling a superior experience for users.”

Benefits of OnePlus Care

Free 1-Year extended warranty for OnePlus 6T smartphone and above

Flat 50% off on battery replacement with zero labour charge for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6

An upgrade plan for all models on OnePlus smartphones offering a competitive price

Additional offer when you trade in your old OnePlus device and upgrade to a new OnePlus phone

How to claim?

Download the dedicated app from Google Play Store

Login to the app with your OnePlus account or create a new one

Verify device on OnePlus care using IMEI number to claim the benefits

Do note that this is just the first phase of the Benefits for this program, and the company is expected to introduce more benefits in the coming months. To know more about this, check out details on OnePlus India website here.