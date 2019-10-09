OnePlus 7T Review

After the success of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus recently launched its successor the OnePlus 7T in India. The device comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device surely looks good on paper but is it worth buying? Read our review to find out.

OnePlus 7T Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core 7nm processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core 7nm processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS

Android 10 based on OxygenOS Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED fluid display with waterdrop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio

6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED fluid display with waterdrop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom Front Camera: 16-megapixel

16-megapixel Internal Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors: Glacier Blue, Frosted Silver

Glacier Blue, Frosted Silver Battery: 3800 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

OnePlus 7T brings in a completely new design when compared with the other two smartphones in the series. It comes with a Frosted Glass Back which features a triple-camera setup housed in a circular design on the back. The circular camera setup reminds us of the good old Nokia Lumia 1020 that was launched way back in 2013 and came with a 41-megapixel camera on the back.

A lot of people, including me love OnePlus 7T’s new design and then there are some people who hate it. We got the Glacier Blue variant to play around with but trust me the Frosted Silver looks way better. The headphone jack is long gone from OnePlus smartphones and the same is the case with the OnePlus 7T. It doesn’t come with a headphone jack which means that you’ll have to use a converter to connect your earphones. You get the Power button on the left and along with that, there’s a slider that allows you to change sound profiles as soon as you move it.

You get the Volume Buttons on the left and the SIM Tray is placed on the bottom. Along with that you also get a USB Type-C port and stereo speakers that offer amazing sound output. The phone comes with support for Dolby ATMOS that enhances the sound based on the content you are streaming.

Moving on to the display, the OnePlus 7T brings in a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and features a teardrop notch on the front that houses a 16 MP camera for your selfies. The 20:9 aspect ratio makes it easy to use the device with a single hand and the device feels really good when you hold it in your hands.

The Fluid AMOLED display comes with support for HDR and hence it offers amazing colors and great brightness levels. It goes up to 1000 nits while watching HDR Videos and usually its near 800 nits. The 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7T makes everything look smooth and gamers are surely going to enjoy it while playing heavy games on the OnePlus 7T. The viewing angles are great and you can easily use the display in direct sunlight. Overall, when it comes to the Display and Design the smartphone doesn’t disappoint and its the best in its price range.

User Interface and Software

OnePlus 7T is the first OnePlus device that comes with Android 10 based on Oxygen OS 10 straight out of the box. Oxygen OS brings you a lot of features which include some of the popular features such as Parallel Apps and App Locker. With the new Oxygen OS 10, you can now customize your Icon Pack too. You get three icon packs installed by default which include the OnePlus Icon Pack, Square, and Round Icon Pack but you can get more from the web.

It also brings in new Android 10 full-screen gestures and a new Reading Mode that enhances your reading experience. It also comes with Ambient Display which shows you the time, battery percentage, display messages and more. The device comes with no bloatware, the UI experience is neat and you’ll surely enjoy playing around with it. We will be soon coming up with a Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features video for the OnePlus 7T so stay tuned for that as it will cover all the features in detail. Meanwhile, you can have a look at the screenshots below to see how the Oxygen OS looks on the OnePlus 7T.

Hardware Performance, Benchmarks, and Gaming

OnePlus 7T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core 7nm processor which is the most powerful chipset in the market right now. It is further coupled with 8 GB of RAM and comes in two storage options – 128 GB and 256 GB. Thanks to its powerful chipset, the OnePlus 7T offers incredible performance. You can multitask with ease and even when you throw 15 applications at it the device keeps everything in its memory.

When it comes to the Gaming Performance, the OnePlus 7T runs mostly every game in the highest possible settings. We played Call of Duty, PUBG Mobile, Real Racing 3 and Life is Strange on this one and the gaming performance was amazing. Call of Duty runs on “Very High” Graphic Quality with “Max” Frame Rate and we didn’t face any frame drops or heating issues while playing it. The game runs smoothly even when you enable Anti-Aliasing, Depth of Field, Bloom, and other stuff from the Graphic settings.

The same is the case with PUBG Mobile. You can run PUBG Mobile on HDR Graphics with Frame Rate set to Extreme and you still won’t face any problems while playing the game. It’s hard to find flaws in this smartphone when it comes to its performance.

Moving on to the Benchmarks, the OnePlus 7T is chilling in the Top 3 on AnTuTu as it gets a score of 394269 on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench 5 the OnePlus 7T gets a single-core performance score of 785 whereas the multi-core score was 2696. We also ran the Androbench Benchmark for testing the UFS 3.0 storage and the results we got were amazing. The Sequential Read speed was up to 1465MB/s whereas the Sequential Write speed was up to 395MB/s. You can have a look at the Benchmark results below.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 7T packs a 3800mAh battery that comes with support for Warp Charge 30T. Thanks to the Wrap Charge 30T, this device only takes like 1 hour and 10 Minutes to charge from 0% to 100%. The battery life is good and you can easily use the device for a complete day however we would have loved if OnePlus gave a bigger battery on this one because at this price a company can easily give a 4000-5000 mAh Battery.

Camera

The OnePlus 7T comes with a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for your selfies. The camera works well and takes amazing shots in whatever conditions you throw at it. The pictures that we shot with the camera on OnePlus 7T captured a good amount of details and along with that the color output was also great. All the three lenses on the OnePlus 7T do their job perfectly and you’ll get perfect shots in whichever mode you are shooting in.

The 16 MP selfie snapper on the front also takes good pictures with a high amount of details in them. The portrait mode works well but sometimes you do face edge detection issues as it Blur’s some parts of your hair or body. When it comes to the videos, OnePlus 7T can shoot videos in 1080p and 4K both up to 60 FPS. While the 1080p videos are smooth and steady the videos shot in 4K 60 FPS use optical stabilization for giving you a steady video output.

The camera app is similar to what we’ve seen earlier on the OnePlus devices. You get modes like Time Lapse, Nightscape, Panorama, Slow Motion, and a Pro mode so you can customize the camera settings according to your needs. Have a look at the camera samples below.

Verdict

The OnePlus 7T offers you what you pay for. The design looks beautiful, there are no performance issues with the phone, and the camera works well. This is the perfect flagship killer available in the market. It runs on Android 10 based on Oxygen OS and OnePlus constantly provides updates for their smartphones so if you face any minor issues with the OS right now they will definitely get solved in the future. The only complain we have is regarding the battery because at this price OnePlus can easily give a bigger battery with their smartphone. Apart from that, there are no issues and the OnePlus 7T gets a thumbs up from our side.

Pros

Beautiful Design

Incredible Performance

Display is crisp and sound output is amazing.

Cons