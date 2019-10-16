Xiaomi will start global rollout of MIUI 11 from 22nd October

At the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch event, Xiaomi also revealed more details about its latest MIUI 11 custom user interface for Android operating system. MIUI 11 was originally announced by the company last month.

The new MIUI 11 brings a new and optimized modern UI design which is focused more on content viewing. The company claims that it has received two new Red Dot design awards for the new visual design and sound effects on MIUI 11, making it the first company to receive a design award in the smartphone software industry.

Xiaomi’s visual design is improved by offering a brand-new font ‘Milan Pro’. The company has also introduced the world’s first dynamic font scaling feature. Xiaomi also integrates new dynamic sounds effects that resemble ambient sounds from nature.

It comes with a redesigned AOD, which takes care of the individual’s needs with ever-changing kaleidoscope on the lock screen, breathing notification which animations even when the display is off and a customized slogan. Mi Go feature is meant to help on the go as it is offering an extreme power saving mode that promises a stand-by time of up to 24 hours on just 5 percent battery life.

There are also several new features built in for working professionals. It comes with Mi work that supports document thumbnail preview, 1 tap projection to screens, quick file transfer to compatible phones, and unified printing experience. It also offers a powerful document viewer that fully meets the needs of document viewing.

Here’s the list of devices that will receive the new MIUI update and the timeline for the same.

First Set from October 22-31

POCO F1

Redmi K20

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7s

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Second Set from November 4-12

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Y1

Redmi Y1 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi 4

Mi Mix 2

Mi Max 2

Third Set from November 13-19

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7A

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

Fourth Set from December 18-26