11 MIUI 11 features that every MIUI user must know

Xiaomi has today announced the roadmap for the rollout of MIUI 11 stable version to its smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know about this MIUI 11 custom user interface based on Android 10 operating system.

Cleaner Design

Xiaomi is adopting a more modern twist to their overall design language and has updated not just the look but also the general design of the UI. Everything is now designed to be more reachable with one handed use. The company is trying to offer a clean and modern look. It now has a lot more white space and bold colours, which currently seems to be the trend.

Dark Mode

One of the major feature coming with the Android 10 is Dark Mode and Xiaomi has introduced the same with the MIUI 11. So, if even if your phone doesn’t get Android 10 update but receives MIUI 11, you will have access to system-wide Dark Mode.

However, Xiaomi’s implementation of the Dark Mode is a bit different than the Android 10. It changes the colour of all system apps and uses a true black dark mode as opposed to blue and grey shades in Android 10 OS.

New Font and Dynamic Scaling

Xiaomi introduced a brand new font, which the company claims is very streamlined and fitting for almost any situation. The front, named MiLan Pro, follows the overall design trend of the entire user interface. There’s also a slider using which users can switch the general boldness of the font for most of the system.

Also, there’s new context sensitive dynamic UI font boldness so certain actions will embolden certain fonts to provide better context. While it’s a simple feature, it makes the user interface feel a lot more minimalist.

Ambient Display

With the Ambient Display, Xiaomi is focusing more on customisability. You can customize the clock that appears on the Ambient Display for a range of available options. Users can also make their own customizable message that appears on the Ambient Display.

The animations on the Ambient display can also serve as a notification indicator, with interchangeable breathing lights used to show messages or notifications.

Dynamic Natural Sound system

The company says that it has updated all the system notifications sounds as well as the alarm sounds to be dynamic. The sounds that are generated can change depending on variables like place and time of day, which makes for a good user experience.

Mi Work Productivity Suite

Xiaomi has introduced a suite of new productivity tools that will come with MIUI 11. This suite is called the Mi Work Productivity Suite, and it features four brand new apps from the company that are designed to make things easier when it comes to doing business.

The Mi Share on MIUI 11 allows to transfer files between Xiaomi laptops, Xiaomi smartphones, Oppo devices and Vivo devices seamlessly and quickly.

It also comes with a new built-in document reader was built in conjunction with WPS Office, and it’s quite the improvement over the previous document opener. It supports all sorts of productivity documents, like PDFs, presentation slides, excel sheets and word documents.

The MIUI 11 also comes with a new screen casting tool which works for all the typical uses like video casting and game streaming, but the highlight is presentation tools. It offers a slew of presentation tools that simulate the physical tools a presenter might use.

Mi Go Travel Service Suite

We’ve also got the brand new Mi GO Travel Suite, a set of tools that are focused on making things easier for people who are travelling to other countries. The Xiaomi Travelling Assistant stores all kinds of important information before the trip including booking details, hotel reservations and weather forecasts and syncs all the information in the application for easier viewing.

Another tools in this department is the new Super Power Saving Mode which is essentially a battery saving mode which the company claims can last an entire day when a mere 5 percent of battery left.

Digital Wellbeing

With this Digital Wellbeing feature, users will be able to check how much time they spend on each application. If needed, the users can also cut down the usage time in order to maintain a healthy mental and physical lifestyle.

Earthquake Alerts

With the help of data provided by regional offices, devices running the latest MIUI 11 can notify users in case of an ongoing earthquake or after one takes place. Other than that, it will also provide additional details like nearby relief centres and places to avail medical service in case of a mishap.

The feature has been introduced in the company’s home market China but it remains to be seen if the company rolls out this feature to other regions as well.

Free Themes & Dynamic Video Wallpaper

Xiaomi announced that with MIUI 11, users will now finally be able to download any Xiaomi theme they want completely for free. The company said that they are now doing well enough in the finance department and want to give back to their Mi Fans.

The company is introducing Dynamic Wallpaper and Dynamic Video Wallpaper. As the name indicates, with Dynamic Video Wallpaper feature, users can set any video as a wallpaper.

Other Noteworthy Features

Faster Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock

Automatic Screenshot Management

Unlock by voice command

New App Drawer

Improved AI Features

Status bar optimization

Battery charge status on an info screen

Private albums for videos

Refreshed icons and Smoother Animations

Xiaomi has confirmed that the MIUI 11 will start global rollout from 22nd October. To know which smartphones will be getting the new MIUI 11 update and when, click here.