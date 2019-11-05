After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi has today finally launched its much-awaited Mi CC9 Pro smartphone in its home country China. The smartphone, which features an impressive camera setup on the back and a powerful battery, will go on sale from 11th November.

The smartphone features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 3.43mm small chin. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is packed with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage.

As for the cameras, it features penta-camera setup on the back that consists of 108 MP primary sensor with with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, Dual flash. It is coupled with 12 MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor, a 5 MP telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, a 20 MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The smartphone is running the latest MIUI 11 out-of-the-box which is based on Android operating system but the exact version is not yet known. The device is powered by a 5260 mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Aurora Green and Snow Aurora colors and is priced at 2,799 yuan ($399) for the 6 GB RAM model. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs 3,099 yuan ($442) while the 8 GB + 256 GB model is priced at 3,499 yuan ($499). The device will go on sale in China from 11th November.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Specifications