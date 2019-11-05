Flipkart MarQ TurboStream launched in India for ₹3,499

Flipkart, one of the leading eCommerce platform in India, has already entered the consumer and durable electronics market. Today, the company has expanded its portfolio of products with the launch of MarQ TurboStream, which is a streaming stick.

The newly launched MarQ TurboStream supports Full HD screen resolution of 1080p, has dual band Wi-Fi connectivity, and comes with built-in Chromecast. The device is running Android 9.0 operating system and comes with full access to Google Play apps.

It comes with support for 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution at 60 frames per second. The device is packed with 1 GB of RAM and has 8 GB of storage capacity. Along with the dual-band Wi-Fi support, it also comes with support for Dolby Digital Audio.

The remote controller offered with the device has a dedicated Google Assistant button as well as dedicated buttons for video streaming platform like YouTube and Netflix. The MarQ Turbostream is now available for purchase on Flipkart for a price of ₹3,499.