1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India for ₹10,999

1More, the company best known for its range of earphones, now seems to be looking to expand its presence into different segments, starting with wireless speakers.

The 1More Portable Bluetooth speaker has been launched in India, priced at ₹10,999. However, it is available for pre-order at ₹6,499 and will start shipping from November 20th.

In terms of design, it comes with a circular bowl-like shape, with the speaker drivers firing upwards. It comes with a 0.75-inch tweeter and a 3.3-inch woofer for sound output, with controls on the side and the sound output is rated at 30W.

The device is powered by a 2600 mAh battery which is claimed to provide 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. Like many of 1More’s products, the Portable Bluetooth speaker has had its sound tuned by Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi.

It is IPX4 rated, meaning it will protect the speaker against water and sweat. The Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology in the 1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker controls the frequency output at different volume levels.

As for the connectivity, it comes with support for Bluetooth 4.2 and also supports Aux for wired listening. Users can also pair two 1More Portable Bluetooth speakers for stereo listening. The device also has an IPX4 water resistance rating, along with support for voice assistants.