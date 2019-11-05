Xiaomi officially launches Mi Watch in China; features SD Wear 3100 4G and WearOS-based MIUI for Watch

Xiaomi has today officially announced the Mi Watch at an event in Beijing, China. It features an aluminum alloy body having a matte finish, but it has sharper curves than the Apple Watch. Although, the device seems very similar to the Apple Watch.

The Mi Watch comes with a square-shaped touchscreen display which is protected by sapphire glass. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED curved display with 326 PPI pixel density. The back of the Mi Watch is made out of ceramic.

On the right side, there’s a crown which can be used to navigate through the user interface. It also comes with a multi-purpose button as well as a microphone on the right side. On the left, there’s a microphone hole with a speaker vent. At the bottom, there’s charging port and the heart rate monitor.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 4G chipset which feature four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2 GHz. The company is calling it the first wearable with Snapdragon 3100 4G, probably because the Fossil Gen 5 watches with Snapdragon 3100 does not have cellular connectivity.

Surprisingly, Xiaomi is adopting Google’s WearOS platform for its new smartwatch. However, the company has customized the same with its own MIUI for Watch skin. Xiaomi will be offering interesting watch faces and the UI comes integrated with XiaoAI voice assistant.

The Mi Watch comes with features such as NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (n), GPS, an independent vibration motor, and a pretty large speaker. It also supports eSIM, which ensures you can connect to the internet via cellular network as well as make and receive calls. It comes packed with one of the biggest batteries ever seen on a smartwatch — 570 mAh, which the company claims can last up to 36 hours or up to two days on a single charge.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is priced at 1,299 yuan ($185) in China and is now up for reservations from 5 PM today and will go on sale at 12 AM on November 11th in China.